Total S A (Call) (TOT) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.26 Million as Stock Price Declined; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 422,758 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.40 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Total Executive Committee Appointments – Business Wire” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Inaugurates Its Thousandth Solar-Powered Service Station – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PTR, PAA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Total: Uganda: Termination of the Agreement With Tullow – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.91B for 11.04 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Lc owns 133,458 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 20,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md has 0.05% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% or 72,780 shares. Vident Investment Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,892 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 125,273 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 50,123 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, M&T Retail Bank Corp has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Peoples Finance Services Corporation reported 0% stake. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 14,573 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 5.00M shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ironwood (IRWD), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Enter US GI Disease Education and Promotional Agreement for Alnylam’s Givosiran in AHP – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.