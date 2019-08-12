Total S.A. Ads (TOT) Holder Foster & Motley Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted by $371,200 Its Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 607,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 596,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 2.24M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Total S.A. Ads (TOT) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 11,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 150,088 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 161,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.76M shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 15,083 shares to 76,775 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf by 58,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares to 589,884 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,288 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 760,479 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.17% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 5.25M shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 5% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 149,064 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 117,081 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated reported 223,112 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 190,382 shares. Ejf Capital has invested 4.57% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sun Life holds 0.01% or 784 shares in its portfolio. Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% or 224,382 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 290 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

