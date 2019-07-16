Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Lifted Its Holding by $1.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $4.86 Million as Share Value Declined

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 19,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,772 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 51,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 274,185 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 1.44 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.25 million was made by King Ian on Monday, January 28. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. $4.60M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Harrington Michael C. 2,000 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $463,180 on Wednesday, January 30. 27,848 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.43 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 369 shares stake. Chevy Chase Hldgs has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 4,054 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Conning owns 1,623 shares. Qs Invsts owns 3,662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 413 shares stake. Copper Rock Ptnrs Limited Com has 80,690 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.11% or 1,836 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.03% or 1,136 shares in its portfolio. Johnson has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 920 shares. 125 were reported by Hanson Mcclain.