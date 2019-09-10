Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Boosted Holding by $1.19 Million; Mangrove Partners Lowered Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holding by $2.88 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 1.72M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 19/03/2018 – Total Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45B; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 299,420 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares to 38,701 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,235 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AT’s profit will be $5.43M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.14M shares. Northern Trust owns 975,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co invested in 0% or 306,097 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 100 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 31,514 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 34,334 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Walthausen & Limited Liability Corp owns 1.37 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Ameritas Investment owns 10,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art holds 0% or 22,064 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 34,004 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.