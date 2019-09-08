Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Position Maintained by Petroleum & Resources Corp; Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BofA/Merrill Lynch Reiterates Buy Rating on ExxonMobil (XOM) Ahead of Expected Asset Sales – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.