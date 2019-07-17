Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Position by $2.90 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.48M shares traded or 119.37% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 914,863 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.57M for 18.03 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rafael Santana to Succeed Ray Betler as Wabtec President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Resignation of COO NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 272 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv stated it has 606 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8 shares. 14 are owned by Tortoise Investment Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 42 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 169 shares. Loeb stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 512,098 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 120 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares to 2,394 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total to start JV with Chinese firm to make batteries – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TOTAL S.A .: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers) – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tellurian Stock Slumped 15.5% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.