Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Boosted Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut by $1.93 Million Its Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 5.08 million shares traded or 194.19% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.67. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140 are held by Toth Fincl Advisory. Kentucky Retirement invested in 14,974 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt accumulated 33,879 shares or 6% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 4.10 million shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,754 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,210 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 3.45 million shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 9,170 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Benjamin F Edwards And Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,416 shares. Intll Ca reported 0.02% stake. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd holds 16,151 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,527 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,988 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).

