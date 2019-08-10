Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Market Value Declined; Old Republic International Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.32M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 1,574 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1% or 321,072 shares. Yorktown Management Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Us Bancorporation De invested in 181,185 shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.09% or 85,896 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt invested in 1,027 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Japan-based Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 26,243 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 161,218 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2.01M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 452,181 shares. 1.75M are held by Southpoint Capital Advsr L P.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 472,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $38.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Assocs stated it has 8,683 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 145,963 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 65,025 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Liability owns 5,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Tru holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 580,908 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 124,820 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zeke Advsr holds 0.34% or 67,420 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mgmt invested in 2.49% or 724,522 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 0.49% or 680,843 shares. 249,165 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Inv accumulated 0.18% or 7,652 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.41% or 157,963 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 3.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 347,881 shares. First Dallas Secs stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.