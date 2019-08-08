Toscafund Asset Management Llp Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has Trimmed by $13.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Cut Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Market Value Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 4.43M shares traded or 74.41% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $236.42 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.52% or 1.05 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Old National Savings Bank In owns 16,977 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 3.31 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 3,435 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 129 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 489 shares. Clenar Muke Llc holds 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 37 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 82,268 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 31,297 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,170 shares to 38,410 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 425,937 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A invested 0.61% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Dnb Asset As owns 165,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 85,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.74% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). New York-based Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). South Dakota Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 27,694 shares. Mackenzie Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 22,756 shares. Cap Fund owns 72,017 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.01% or 22,855 shares. Sei accumulated 210,292 shares. Atwood Palmer has 5,731 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 36,987 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 40,874 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $201.09M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.