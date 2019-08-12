Toscafund Asset Management Llp Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has Lowered by $13.20 Million as Market Value Declined; As Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Lowered Holding by $959,358

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $334.94. About 593,266 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 271,576 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 1.05M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd reported 24,331 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 935,210 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Campbell Company Adviser Ltd has 4,389 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 124,300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 1.55 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 11.47M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2.75M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 5,966 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.85% or 275,815 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.74 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,700 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. 2.90 million are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. West Coast Lc reported 3,855 shares stake. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,305 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sensato Invsts Limited Company invested in 1,047 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.99M shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 5,628 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership has 20,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 1.4% or 10,048 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,873 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.