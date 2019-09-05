Toscafund Asset Management Llp Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in International Speedway (ISCA) as Stock Value Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. It closed at $45 lastly. It is down 5.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.59M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.78 million for 33.09 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (NYSE:BLX) by 30,120 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,738 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,966 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 106,864 shares. Vanguard holds 2.32 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 4,935 shares. 16,040 are owned by Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Paradice Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.73 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 76,060 shares in its portfolio. 7,495 are held by United Automobile Association. 13,774 are held by Sei Invs. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 3 shares. Tru Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 1.59% or 44,535 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 21,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Product Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 200,175 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.04% or 3,435 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.49% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 76,345 shares. Macquarie Group Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 183,271 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.43% or 64,330 shares. Southpoint Limited Partnership invested in 3.45% or 1.75 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 3.31M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 105,488 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. 114,693 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama.

