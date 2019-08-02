Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $13.20 Million as Shares Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Maintains Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY)

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 2.23M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 8.01 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade cut to equal-weight by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $101,734 were bought by Chersi Robert J. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02M for 11.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY, WBA, CVS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Margins Hurt Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “These are the stocks that have led the S&P 500’s five-year run to 3,000 from 2,000 – CNBC” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

