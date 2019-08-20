Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.23 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.83 Million Its Holding

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is broadening its position in the $300 billion subprime car loan industry; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $279.52. About 1.03 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.26 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

