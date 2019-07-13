Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $13.20 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Idex (IEX) Position by $692,486

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.83. About 295,022 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares to 83,881 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80M for 28.66 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,200 shares. Shares for $1.04M were sold by Curcio Michael John.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

