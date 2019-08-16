Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.23 Million; Share Value Rose; Cortina Asset Management Boosted Position in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $9.19 Million

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS CONSIDERING DEDICATED LIFE SCI FUND; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 213.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 183,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 269,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 86,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 181,103 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 39,011 shares to 111,675 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 168,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,656 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 112,871 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) or 63,662 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 5,720 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 92 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 10,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 40,844 shares stake. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 236,941 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 6.74 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 110 shares. 775,066 are owned by Invesco Limited. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 43,341 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,110 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Schafer Cullen Capital Management has 9,740 shares. Overbrook Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 9,500 shares. New Vernon Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 5,750 were accumulated by Janney Management Limited Liability. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.93% or 135,122 shares. Creative Planning reported 136,653 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 138,576 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 5,798 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.19% or 10,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 6.51M shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 0% or 24,344 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability has 21,335 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.