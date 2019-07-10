Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $13.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 1.92 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.75 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,588 shares. Amica Retiree owns 24,087 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gp stated it has 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beacon Finance has invested 1.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Rech & Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 16,770 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 97,707 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,113 shares. 37,146 were reported by Golub Group Ltd Llc. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,553 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 0.67% or 405,301 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 434,510 shares. Kistler reported 28,216 shares stake. King Wealth has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barnett Incorporated reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. $2.17M worth of stock was sold by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30.