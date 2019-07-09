Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.25 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 7.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp analyzed 35,000 shares as the company's stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $55.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 4.98 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.08 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.80 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

