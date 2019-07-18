Toscafund Asset Management Llp Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose; Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.03M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 5.14M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 13/04/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP – GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE’S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares to 174 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Now Spraying: The Reef Family Splash Zone Onboard Caribbean Princess – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 950,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 0% or 281 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.95% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 63,515 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 161,662 shares. Investment House Lc has invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0% or 23,107 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc reported 471,914 shares. 4,695 were reported by Chase Invest Counsel. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 223,636 shares. Parametrica invested in 4,821 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Int Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 1.54M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability has 10,281 shares.