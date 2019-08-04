Toscafund Asset Management Llp Cut E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $13.20 Million; Market Value Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS GM’S U.S. RETAIL SALES IN MARCH WERE UP 14 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM must make a decision soon on Vigneault; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – KIWI PROPERTY NAMES LINDA TRAINER AS GM FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 1.88M shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 76,345 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 36,686 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 24,331 shares. Maverick accumulated 137,220 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 90,300 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 93,756 were accumulated by Gp Inc. 26,243 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Kennedy accumulated 85,896 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 27.82M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 137,953 shares. Northcoast Asset Management reported 0.39% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Primecap Company Ca owns 13.57 million shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 123,826 shares.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 the insider Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assets Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.92% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 153,300 shares. Cibc holds 0.04% or 249,425 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated reported 12,538 shares stake. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 300,958 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 4.23% or 59,683 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.03 million shares. Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd invested in 144,130 shares or 4.49% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 6,816 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Moreover, Fosun International has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 95,631 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 4.24 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 28 shares.

