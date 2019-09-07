Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99

Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 26.84% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 69.5% respectively. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.