Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 36 8.18 N/A 2.42 16.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a -3.89% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 52.7%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.