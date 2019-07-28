Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 28.79% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
