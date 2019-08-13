Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Since Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.73 N/A 0.83 18.13

Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 28%. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.48% are TCG BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.