Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 1.43%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
