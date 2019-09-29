Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.