Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
