Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.25 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 11.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.