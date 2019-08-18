Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 14.54%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.