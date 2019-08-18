Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 14.54%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.