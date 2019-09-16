Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.54 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 22.90% and its consensus target price is $21.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.