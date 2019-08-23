Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.59 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 12.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.