Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.59
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 12.59% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 12.03% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
