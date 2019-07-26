Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.