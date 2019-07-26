Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
