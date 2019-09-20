Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.