Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 3.91% respectively. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.