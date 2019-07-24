Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

We are contrasting Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.41 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 3.36% respectively. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 9.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.