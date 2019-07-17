Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|13
|13.44
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 23.21%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.