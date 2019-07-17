Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.44 N/A 0.45 31.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 23.21%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.