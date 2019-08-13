Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.18 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.