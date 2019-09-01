Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Since Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altaba Inc. has a consensus target price of $78, with potential upside of 12.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 73.03%. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.