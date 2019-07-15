Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Comparison side by side

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
