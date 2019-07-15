Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Comparison side by side

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.