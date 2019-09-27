Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.65 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 41.78%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.