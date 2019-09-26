Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.23
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 25.17%. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
