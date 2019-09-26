Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.23 N/A 0.84 18.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 25.17%. About 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.