Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.41 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.