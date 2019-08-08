Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.