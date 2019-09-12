Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.36
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 62.3% respectively. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
