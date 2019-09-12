Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.36 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.85% and 62.3% respectively. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.