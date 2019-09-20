Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.62 N/A 2.13 16.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.