Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Contrasting side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 consensus price target and a 5.15% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.