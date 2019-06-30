Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Comparing side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.40 31.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.