Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.36 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 23.21%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.