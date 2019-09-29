Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Since Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.