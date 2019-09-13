Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.12 N/A -0.90 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.