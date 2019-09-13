Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|31.12
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
