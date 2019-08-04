Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.36
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.
