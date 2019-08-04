Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.36 N/A -0.90 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.