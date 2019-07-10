Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.28
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
