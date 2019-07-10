Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

This is a contrast between Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.